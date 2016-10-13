Login Register
Man had his face stamped on as he photographed burglars in Fixby

Have you seen distinctive Ford Fiesta used in crime spree?

Dorchester Road in Fixby, Huddersfield, where a man was attacked after trying to photograph burglars breaking into a neighbour's house
A man who tried to take pictures of raiders who had set off a neighbour’s house alarm in Fixby was attacked and had his face stamped on.

The 35-year-old man was set upon by the thugs who trod on his face and stamped on his mobile phone.

Police were called to a house in Dorchester Road at 1pm on Tuesday to reports of an attempted break-in.

The alarm went off and the neighbour rushed outside but was spotted taking pictures and was confronted by three men.

The suspects attacked him and fled, leaving him with minor injuries.

Police said the suspects used a distinctive three-door Ford Fiesta S Edition that had been stolen from Keighley.

The distinctive Ford Fiesta which has been stolen

The car has also been used in a series of other crimes and officers are keen to trace it.

The Fiesta is black with a red roof, red wing mirrors and red trim. It has the false registration number BV64 MHN.

Police said the car was stolen overnight on Sunday from an address in Keighley and on Tuesday afternoon it was used in Fixby.

Later the same afternoon, around 2pm, the vehicle was spotted at the scene of a burglary in Thorneycroft Road in Keighley.

At 3.55pm on Tuesday the same car was captured on CCTV at a petrol station on Pellon Lane, Halifax, where the driver made off without paying.

Police say the suspects are described as three Asian men.

Det Con Victoria Catania, of Kirklees CID, said: “The stolen car is incredibly distinctive and would certainly stand out in most places, and I am certain that people will have remembered if they have seen it or its occupants who may have been acting suspiciously.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen this vehicle this week, who knows anything about any of the incidents mentioned, or who knows where the vehicle is now to get in contact. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Catania at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13160484614.

Information can also be passed to the anonymous independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

