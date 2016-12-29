Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked by his cousin following a night out on Christmas Eve.

Ben Riley sustained injuries including a suspected broken jaw, eye socket and nose.

He was repeatedly punched in the face by his cousin Anthony Furey.

Furey, of Weymouth Avenue in Oakes, pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The attack happened last Saturday evening after 35-year-old Furey and Mr Riley had enjoyed drinks together following a night out.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard the violent altercation happened after the pair rowed when they returned to Mr Riley’s home in Hawthorne Lane, Cleckheaton.

Prosecutor Sarah Marsh said: “The defendant has repeatedly punched the victim, his cousin, to the face.

“The victim received hospital treatment as a result and has a suspected broken jaw, broken nose and broken eye socket.

“Given the injury and the level of repeated violence while in drink, this should be dealt with at crown court.”

Flanked in a secure dock by two security officers, Furey initially gave no indication of plea to the charge.

However, part way through the proceedings, he beckoned his solicitor Sonia Kidd over to him.

She asked: “Are you sure?” before asking the charge to be put to him again when he changed his plea to guilty.

Furey was previously jailed for 15 months in 2014 for an offence of wounding.

Then a crown court judge heard that he repeatedly hit a man before striking him in the head with a shovel.

Furey took exception to the victim, who was visiting the flat where he was staying after becoming homeless.

Magistrates committed the new matter to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on January 19.

They remanded Furey in custody after hearing that Mr Riley feared going back to his own home because of what he could possibly to do him.

Magistrates told Furey that they could not deal with his case as their sentencing guidelines indicated a starting point of 18 months in custody.