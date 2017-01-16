Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old driver is facing “a substantial prison sentence” over a horror crash involving two cars at Brighouse.

The collision in the summer of 2015 closed a stretch of the A644 Wakefield Road at Cooper Bridge for several hours as fire crews and emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the Saturday night crash involving an Audi A4 and Volkswagen Golf.

In total eight men were injured in the incident on June 27.

The roof of the Golf had to be removed so that some of the injured could be treated and the driver was taken to hospital in Leeds by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Fire crews from Rastrick, Mirfield and Cleckheaton had to attend at the scene of the crash.

Audi driver Ihtisham Shabir, 24, pleaded guilty at an earlier magistrates court hearing to three charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving and his case was committed to Bradford Crown Court for sentence this morning.

But a judge said the hearing could not go ahead because he had not been provided with medical evidence and statements.

“My understanding of this case is that no fewer than eight people were actually injured as a result of this driving,” said Judge Jonathan Rose.

“I am not aware of the details of the injuries to any of them.

“This is a man of hitherto good character who is facing, inevitably, a substantial prison sentence.”

Judge Rose ordered the prosecution to provide the necessary information by 3pm on Friday and adjourned the sentence hearing until January 25.

Shabir, of Bower Lane, Dewsbury, had his bail extended until the hearing next week and Judge Rose confirmed that he was now subject to an interim driving ban.

He told Shabir: “I am very sorry Mr Shabir. I have no doubt that this has been an anxious time for you but it is more important that the sentence hearing is fair than we just deal with it today as best we can.

“I have to be fair to you but I have to be fair to the victims of your crime.

“Be under no illusion as to what the outcome is going to be as far as you are concerned.”