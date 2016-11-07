Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was captured on video apparently beating his pet dog with a rounders bat has apologised and insists the images are not all they seem.

Robert Smith, 65, was filmed as he walked cross-breed Millie in fields off Sunnymead in Scissett.

The video was taken by a neighbour and was shared more than 4,000 times on social media.

On the video Mr Smith is seen brandishing a bat. He waves it around and intimidates the dog before appearing to hit her when she lies down and refuses to move.

Millie seems to be repeatedly dragging Mr Smith towards something on the grass and he pulls her away.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The RSPCA said they had seen the “distressing” video and were investigating.

However, Mr Smith and partner Sam Hannam, 47, say the video isn’t all it seems.

Mr Smith said the bat was made of foam and he didn’t actually strike the dog.

“I know how it looks and I am really sorry but I only gave the dog a tap which I do apologise for,” he said.

“She was trying to eat dog dirt and that’s why I was pulling her away. You don’t know what diseases other dogs have.”

Mr Smith said Millie was “too boisterous” and had been given away to new owners in New Mill after just a week.