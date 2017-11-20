Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man flew into a rage and attacked his girlfriend when she spilt Coca Cola on his phone, a court heard.

Sebastian Brooke is alleged to have lost his temper after discovering the spillage while at the victim’s Cleckheaton home in the early hours of October 30.

He is accused of grabbing and punching her in the leg before flipping over the sofa while she was still sat on it, causing her further bruising.

Brooke, of Ravens Lodge in Dewsbury, is also alleged to have attacked his on/off girlfriend of three months the previous day.

On that occasion the 36-year-old allegedly wrapped a bathroom chord around her neck, punched her in the nose and spat at her.

He pleaded not guilty to two assaults plus an allegation of criminal damage.

His trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on February 14.

He was granted conditional bail not to contact the complainant or enter Cleckheaton.