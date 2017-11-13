Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has admitted possessing a MAC-10 Uzi sub-machine gun following his arrest by armed police during “a planned operation” last month.

Faisal Younis, 31, made his first appearance before a crown court judge this morning (Monday) after officers acting on intelligence made arrests in the Quarry Road area of Ravensthorpe on the night of October 12.

It is understood that Younis, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, was a passenger in a taxi which was stopped by officers and the MAC-10 together with two self-loading pistols and a quantity of ammunition were found in a rucksack.

Officers later searched a flat in Quarry Road and found a sawn-off shotgun under a bed.

Younis appeared before Judge Colin Burn at Bradford Crown Court via a video link to HMP Leeds where he is currently remanded in custody and during a short hearing today he entered a guilty plea to the charge of possessing a prohibited weapon in relation to the MAC-10 firearm.

He also admitted possession of more than 40 rounds of ammunition, possession of the two self-loading pistols and the sawn-off shotgun.

But Younis also pleaded not guilty to a further allegation of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and that offence is now due to tried by jury on April 5 next year.

After discussions between counsel and the judge about the progress of the case over the coming months Younis was remanded in custody until his trial.