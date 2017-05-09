Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Deighton man has been jailed for 12 years after a jury found him guilty of a series of sex offences against a young girl.

Last week Simon Harrison, 34, of Riddings Rise, was convicted of the charges following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and this morning Judge Mushtaq Khokhar sentenced him for his crimes against the complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

During a hearing held at Bradford Crown Court the judge said Harrison’s offending had included oral rape of the girl, who was under 13, attempted rape and various types of sexual assaults.

The judge said during the period of the abuse Harrison promised to buy the complainant sweets and items of clothing.

Judge Khokhar said the complainant had had to go through the ordeal of giving evidence in court and Harrison had carried out the abuse to satisfy his own sexual needs.

Harrison was sentenced to a total jail term of 12 years, but Judge Khokhar also imposed a mandatory one-year extended licence period in relation to some of the offences.

The defendant will also have to register as a sex offender with the police for the rest of his life and he will also be subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.