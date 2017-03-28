Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man found himself stuck for 15 minutes in his own front door following an eviction dispute with his landlord.

The man, who has not been identified, was attempting to get into the house in Longwood, Gate, Longwood.

Witnesses said he had smashed a window in the door with a brick at 3.45pm on Monday.

But his attempt to squeeze through a gap in the door proved unsuccessful and he was left dangling helplessly while a crowd of amused onlookers gathered to see how he would free himself.

Fortunately, a friend turned up with a pair of ladders and once he was freed from the door, the man used the ladders to gain access to the property using the first floor window.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and found no crime had been committed.”