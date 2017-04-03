Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted a supermarket shopper when he criticised his girlfriend for dating him.

The man was headbutted by Kenneth Lockley as he stood in the queue at the Market Street branch of Farmfoods.

The incident happened on October 19 when both men were waiting to pay at the till, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

He explained that Lockley, of Dryclough Road in Beaumont Park, took exception to something the victim said.

Mr Bozman said: “He said: ‘Why are you staring at my wife?’ And the victim said that he was not staring and laughed it off.

“Mr Lockley left the queue then appeared back and made threats.

“He said: ‘I’m going to kill you’ and headbutted him to the right side of his forehead.

“The victim felt a sharp pain, took his glasses off and said that he was going to call police.”

The 49-year-old was arrested and claimed in interview that the man was “ripping into” his girlfriend and grabbed her.

Lockley had denied assault but was found guilty following a trial and then arrested after failing to turn up for it.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said that the assault was out of character for his client, who was principally a “bad shoplifter” as he had lots of convictions for this.

He said: “The defendant was in the supermarket and has an Afro-Carribean girlfriend.

“The victim was dark skinned and the defendant says he was critical of his girlfriend for having a white boyfriend.

“She was upset and Mr Lockley went to the checkouts and headbutted him.”

Mr Kingsley added that Lockley, who had a significant heroin addiction for many years, was struggling following the recent death of his father from cancer.

Lockley also lost his mother and uncle to the disease.

His case was adjourned until April 10 for a full pre-sentence report

He must live and sleep at his address in the meantime.