A man punched his partner in the face while holding a knife - then threatened to kill her when she tried to call police.

Joseph Jackson was jailed after admitting to the nasty attack at her home in Batley.

He had denied assault but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

At the time of the incident the 28-year-old was subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting his partner or using violence towards her.

The two-year order was made earlier this year after the couple’s relationship ended.

However, a couple of weeks prior to the assault they decided to reconcile.

Then on October 12 Jackson was involved in an altercation with a group of youths on the street, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

This wound him up and his partner tried to get him back into her Lowood Lane house.

But he was still angry and directed this anger towards her, Mr Wills said.

He told magistrates: “The defendant went to the kitchen and grabbed a large kitchen knife.

“He kept this in his hand and punched her to the face.

“She was scared, sought refuge and dialled 999.

“While she was on the phone he said: ‘If you call police I’ll kill you’.”

Mr Wills told magistrates that at some point the children’s came back into the house from playing outside and saw their father attacking their mother.

Jackson, of Fairmoor Way in Heckmondwike, said that his partner started the assault.

He claimed that he was sat on the settee when she straddled him and grabbed hold of his windpipe.

Jackson admitted that he hurt her but said that he was trying to get her off him and denied making threats with the knife.

His solicitor Andy Day said: “My client accepts that of it was self-defence he went too far.

“He punched her to stop her from hitting him but, having thought about it these last couple of weeks, realises that his reaction was far below what would have been reasonable in the circumstances.”

Magistrates heard that police had been involved with 19 previous incidents involving the couple.

They told Jackson that the offence was particularly serious as he clearly took no notice of court orders.

They jailed him for a total of eight weeks and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to his victim.