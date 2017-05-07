Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was caught travelling in a car underneath a stolen motorcycle, a court heard.

Police had tried to stop the Hyundai Getz after spotting the bike hanging out of the back but the vehicle sped off and they were forced to pursue it.

Brian Burton was found in the back of the car and admitted helping his friends load it inside.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said the Kawasaki motorbike was taken from an address in Brighouse on March 19.

At 3.30am the following day police noticed the bike sticking out of the boot of a car and indicated to its driver to pull over.

The car sped off and there was a high speed chase through Huddersfield until the vehicle was stopped with the help of more police vehicles, Mr Astin said.

Both Burton, of Dale street in Longwood, and the driver were arrested and he admitted his involvement in the offence.

Andy Day, mitigating, explained that his client had been at a loose end when his friends invited him to go for a drive in their car before asking with his assistance in loading the motorbike inside.

He said: “He was in the back of the car, it’s a small car and he was underneath the motorcycle when it was seen by police.

“There was a pursuit and my client had no control over that situation.

“He was found pinned below the motorcycle in the back of the car.

“There was no suggestion that it was stolen although he perhaps should have thought about it as it was suspicious.”

Magistrates fined Burton £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.