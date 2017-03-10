The video will start in 8 Cancel

An employee at a Meltham joinery firm was taken to hospital after machinery exploded and caused a fire.

The man was reportedly hit by shrapnel in his arm when the fire broke out at H W Joinery Ltd, on Knowle Lane, at the Meltham Mills complex.

Firefighters were called to the site at 11.15am this morning, Friday, following reports of a blaze.

The incident was contained inside the unit.

Lauren Crossley, operations manager at landlord Towndoor Ltd, said: “We’ve had four fire engines here as well as police and an ambulance as one of the employees at the firm was injured. Luckily it’s not too serious.

“The man’s arm was hit by a bit of shrapnel after the extractor exploded. He’s gone to hospital but his injuries are not as bad as it sounds.

“I was in the office when someone said: ‘Have you seen there’s been a fire in one of the units?’ It was certainly a bit of a shock.”

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called by the fire service following reports of an incident.

The road was closed and subsequently re-opened at 12.15pm. The building was re-opened to staff shortly after.