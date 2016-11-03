Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 27-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the stomach early on Thursday.

Police have released few details about what happened but a man has been arrested and is being interviewed by officers.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said the incident took place between midnight and 12.30am at an address in the Golcar area. She declined to say which street police were called to.

Det Insp Wiseman said enquiries were underway and added: “A man is in Leeds General Infirmary having been stabbed in the stomach. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 22-year-old man is currently in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of assault.”

Det Insp Wiseman said the arrested man would be quizzed later.

