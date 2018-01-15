Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is being treated for serious injuries after he was attacked outside a pub in Dewsbury town centre.

The 30-year-old victim had wounds inflicted to his face after the “violent assault” outside the back of the Wellington Tavern on Tithe Barn Street.

Officers were called to the scene on Saturday night after a the man was attacked following an argument at around 7.30pm.

He was taken to hospital where he currently remains to be treated for his injuries.

Officers are now looking to speak to anyone who saw the attack.

PC Lisa Saberton from Kirklees CID said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward if they have any information about this violent assault.

“The victim is still in hospital with serious injuries as he undergoes medical treatment.”

Anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening and has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 1318021229.