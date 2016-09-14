Login Register
Man hurt after gun fired in Riddings Road in Deighton

  • Updated
  • By

A police investigation is now underway

Riddings Road, Sheepridge

A man has been injured in a firearms incident in Deighton.

Armed police were sent to Riddings Road after gun fire was reported at 11.10pm on Tuesday.

Officers found evidence which suggested a gun had been discharged.

A 24-year-old man suffered minor injuries and an investigation has now begun to establish exactly what happened.

Det Chief Insp Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police ’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation to establish the full circumstances.

“Clearly any use of a firearm is of concern and we are making extensive enquiries to trace those responsible.

“We are working with local neighbourhood officers who will be conducting reassurance patrols in the local area.”

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 2033 of September 13.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

