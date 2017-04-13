Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus driver stopped his vehicle after a passenger complained a man was exposing himself to her.

Leeds Crown Court heard Piotr Rybicki was travelling on a bus in Mirfield around 2pm on August 26 last year when the victim saw him rubbing himself.

Ian Hudson, prosecuting, said she then realised he had a split in his jogging bottoms through which he was exposing himself.

She told the driver who stopped the bus but Rybicki pressed the emergency exist button and made off. However, he was later arrested and had since spent some time receiving psychiatric treatment.

In March last year he was given a community order for similar offences and was barred from going to within 200 yards of Deighton Working Men's Club in Huddersfield having followed a woman into the toilets on an earlier occasion.

John Batchelor representing Rybicki said medical reports concluded he no longer needed hospital treatment but he had clearly been “unwell” at the time of the offence.

“He has little memory of the offence but knows he is going to custody,” Mr Batchelor said.

He said Rybicki’s family were hard-working and were at a loss to understand the difficulties he had which led to such behaviour.

Rybicki, 21 of Thornton Street, Westtown, Dewsbury, admitted indecent exposure and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Jailing him for two years, Judge Neil Clark said he had caused distress to the woman passenger and had a bad record for similar offences.

He said Rybicki had reported to the psychiatrist feelings of paranoia which could be related to his misuse of drugs such as “Spice” but was now considered not to need further psychiatric treatment which left an immediate jail sentence.