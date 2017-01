Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver smashed into a lamppost, narrowly missing the front of a town centre pub.

The black Volkswagen Coupe collided with the post outside The Jules Verne pub on Westgate just before 7.30pm on Thursday.

(Photo: Charles Heslett)

It is believed that the male driver had been taken ill at the wheel.

He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

(Photo: Charles Heslett)

Police attended the scene after being called by the ambulance service.