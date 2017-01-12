Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was seriously injured during an assault at a takeaway shop in Birstall last night (Wed).

The 35-year-old man was ordering food at Naveed Takeaway in Low Lane at midnight when a disturbance broke out.

The altercation spilled onto the pavement and the man suffered cuts to his face and head.

No details of suspects have been released at this stage and police are urging anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are investigating an assault which happened at Naveed’s takeaway.

“A 35-year-old victim suffered a cut above his eye and to the back of his head.

“He was treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

“We know the incident may have been witnessed by a number of people and we would urge them to contact us with any information on 101.”

