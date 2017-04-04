Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was found bleeding in the road in Edgerton last night.

The incident happened yesterday at around 6pm when a man appeared to have been injured in Thornhill Road.

A car with a broken windscreen was also at the scene.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance have now confirmed they landed a short distance away in the early evening, and airlifted a man to Leeds General Infirmary.

West Yorkshire Police attended the scene but are yet to confirm what happened.

(Photo: Huddersfield)

A man, who did not want to be named, said: “I was on a driving lesson and saw a man standing in the middle of the road. He started to lie down as if he wanted to be run over.

“A man got out of another car and took him over to the side of the road. He was then on the phone, possibly ringing 999.

“The other man appeared to be quite unstable.”

(Photo: Huddersfield)

A woman who was driving past added: “I saw a young man in his 20s. He was on the pavement and had blood on his tracksuit bottoms. He looked like he’d been stabbed.”

Officers cordoned off Thornhill Road which connects Halifax Road and Westbourne Road from around 6pm until late evening.