Man injured in 'home invasion' in Upper Denby

Three men forced their way into a house in Upper Denby

Fairfields, Upper Denby

A man was injured after three men forced their way into house in Upper Denby.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at around 8pm when the men knocked on the door of a house in Fairfields.

A 38-year-old man was threatened and suffered minor injuries.

The suspects fled the scene with jewellery.

Details are still sketchy and a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives are investigating a robbery which occurred on Tuesday, September 27 at 8pm.

“Thieves forced their way into a property in Fairfields, Upper Denby, and stole jewellery.

“A 38-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Tony Marshall at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting log 13160419467, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

