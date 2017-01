Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been stabbed in a pub car park attack.

The 24-year-old victim was injured during an incident at the White Horse pub on Leeds Road at Deighton, formerly the Yorkshire Sports Bar, at 2.20am today.

Det Insp Seth Robinson of Huddersfield CID said the male was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.