A man has been jailed after hitting his mate over the head with a bottle of vodka after threatening people in a pub.

Andrew Lamb, 28, assaulted Robert Charlton outside the Junction Inn in Heckmondwike, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The two men, who had known each other for 10 years, were drinking together in the pub on October 17.

Prosecutor Louise Pryke told the court that Lamb got into an argument with a regular, telling him: “You and me - outside.”

Mr Charlton and the landlady tried to calm him down but, picking up his phone, he said: “I’m going to call my boys in Bradford. Watch what happens to this pub.”

Then Lamb, of Hill Top Estate in Heckmondwike, made a phone call, asking: “Where are you? Get down to the Junction Inn - I want the pub doing and everyone in it.”

The court heard that when the landlady asked him to leave he picked up his pint and moved towards the regular customer as if to hit him with his glass.

Mr Charlton pushed him towards the door as Lamb shouted to the other man: “I’m going to do you.”

Outside the pub, Lamb grabbed hold of Mr Charlton by the neck, putting him in a headlock, and tried to drag him up the street.

Then he took a vodka bottle out of his pocket and struck Mr Charlton over the head, slicing a deep cut into his ear.

He continued to be aggressive to people in the pub.

Lamb, who has 17 previous convictions for 34 offences including robbery, theft, assault, battery and criminal damage, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a previous hearing.

Warning him that he could have been facing a much more serious offence, Judge Simon Phillips QC sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment.