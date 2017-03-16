Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been sentenced to custody after police found drugs on him during a search.

Thomas Garrity, of Church Lane in Heckmondwike, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

He pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug amphetamine.

The 41-year-old was arrested at an address in Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, on January 27 at 3am in connection with another matter.

No charges were brought on this but the 41-year-old was searched and two wraps of white powder were found in a tin in his trouser pocket.

He told police that this was for his own personal use.

The offence put him in breach of a conditional discharge imposed for possession of cannabis.

Garrity, currently a serving prisoner, was jailed for 10 weeks.

The bags of amphetamine will be forfeited and destroyed and he will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.