A man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after he reacted to provocation from another passenger in a Huddersfield taxi office by striking out with a broken bottle.

Leeds Crown Court heard no complaint was made to the police about the blow but the incident around 5.50am on July 10 was captured on CCTV.

John Bull prosecuting said after initially fighting with the other man in the taxi office in Cross Church Street, Evan Junior Ghani had gone outside the premises picked up a bottle, broke it before returning and striking the man on the head with it.

Carl Kingsley representing Ghani said he had been sitting quietly in the taxi office and did not know why the man, who had been drinking and was aggressive, began picking on him.

“There came a time he reacted to it and they had a fight, had he left it at that he perhaps would not be here but he left and came back with the bottle and that’s when he commits the offences.”

The court heard Ghani was on licence at the time having been released in July 2014 from a six year in prison sentenced imposed in July 2011 for grievous bodily harm with intent. He has now been recalled to complete that sentence.

Ghani, 32 of Sheepridge Road, Huddersfield admitted unlawful wounding and possessing an offensive weapon.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC said having viewed the CCTV said it was clear he had reacted to provocation but there had to be a jail term.

He said Ghani was not involved in the trouble initially when the other man was being aggressive and confrontational with other people in the taxi office, ignoring attempts to calm him down.

“He then sits next to you, leaning in towards you and adopting an aggressive posture towards you. You sit there trying to ignore him but there comes a stage where you respond by slapping him, there is then a fight between the two of you as others try to pull him away.”

The judge said obviously aggrieved Ghani then left, picked up the bottle, broke it and struck him with it. “Fortunately he did not sustain a serious injury, it could have been much worse.”

He said he understood that man was also to be prosecuted for his behaviour that night.