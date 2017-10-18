Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CHILD sex abuser who forced his victims to give evidence in court is behind bars - for nine years.

Richard Prendergast, of Heckmondwike, denied 11 counts of historic abuse against two girls.

A jury found the 45-year-old guilty on all counts at Leeds Crown Court last month.

Today (Weds) Prendergast, of Westfield Road, was sentenced to nine years in prison and will also sign the sex offender’s register for life.

The offences dated back 25 years and involved two girls who were “too young to defend themselves”.

The girls, now adults, were forced to give evidence in court and were praised for their bravery in coming forward.

Det Cons Paul Greatorex, of the Kirklees Safeguarding Unit, said: “Prendergast’s victims were young and innocent and were unable to defend themselves. He subjected them to terrible ordeals and then refused to admit his guilt, putting them through the ordeal of a court trial. He is now rightly serving a prison sentence for what he has done.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise Prendergast’s victims who not only had the bravery to come forward but also the confidence in the police that what they said to officers would be listened to.

“Some of his offending went back two decades but despite the passage of time we investigated his crimes and took action. I would like to make a promise to all victims of sexual offences, no matter how long the passage of time, that if you come forward and tell police what happened you will be listened to.”