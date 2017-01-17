Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bradley man is today starting a long jail sentence after stabbing a victim in the chest after jumping a queue for a taxi.

Lee Robert Taylor was given nine years after the court heard he had been convicted of previous knife crimes.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim Paul Middleton had been out celebrating a friend’s birthday in Huddersfield on the evening of July 23 last year.

By 4am the following morning they were waiting in Cross Church Street when 27-year-old Taylor arrived and announced “I’m having the next taxi.”

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said Huddersfield Taxis had a marshal making sure the customers got their taxi in turn but Taylor pushed in to the front of the queue.

Mr Middleton did not know Taylor but asked him what he was doing and was told it was nothing to do with him.

Mr Bradshaw said there was an argument about his actions “and that seemed to trigger the offence.”

Taylor took off a chain he was wearing and a man bag and handed them to another person “clearly setting himself up for the attack.”

He was initially pulled away but then returned, produced a lock knife from his trouser pocket and “slashed out at Mr Middleton catching him on the chest and causing a deep wound.”

After being injured he ran off and Taylor threatened another man with the knife before giving chase.

He caught up with Mr Middleton after about 50 yards because he had fallen over and tried to attack him again. This time he managed to fight him off with his feet before passing out.

Mr Bradshaw said when he came round Taylor had left and a passerby assisted him. He was then taken to hospital where his wound was stitched.

The court heard Taylor had two previous convictions for having a knife.

Mr Anastasis Tassou for Taylor said the incident was over very quickly.

“He is going to spend a long time in prison as a result of what he did stupidly for trying to jump a taxi queue,” he said.

Taylor, of Sherwood Avenue, Bradley, was jailed for nine years after he admitted possessing the knife, wounding with intent, and threatening another with the knife.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said Taylor had twice before been sentenced for possession of a knife receiving six months in prison on the last occasion in 2014.

“That did not deter you,” the judge said.

He said Taylor had again armed himself with a dangerous weapon and when the victim who was minding his own business objected to him jumping the queue he had used it to stab him.