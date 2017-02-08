Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for an assault on a partner which left her with a fractured eye socket.

Leeds Crown Court heard the violence happened in August 2015 but the complainant, Michelle Jackson only reported it last year after she and James Luke Taylor had ended their relationship.

John Bull, prosecuting, told the court yesterday (Tues) that Taylor had returned to the home they then shared around 9am having been out all night.

He got into bed but they began arguing and when she accused him of being with someone else he then threw a coat hanger at her head before grabbing her by her hair and throwing her to the floor.

Mr Bull said Taylor then stamped on her head with his bare foot. She felt the carpet burn to her face and her eye was watering and she had double vision.

He would not let her leave the house for around half an hour but when she went to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary she was found to have a fracture to the orbit of her right eye.

She had an operation some days later to insert a plate and screws and was off work six to eight weeks but had continued the relationship with Taylor after the couple reconciled. She complained about the incident last year after they finally split up.

Felicity Hemlin for Taylor said he was now in a new and stable relationship with a woman who knew of his background. Months had passed since the incident and he was “not the man he was in 2015.”

Taylor, 34 of Staincross Avenue, Crosland Moor, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 12 months.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said it was a serious offence in which he threw a coathanger at her and threw her to the floor.

“She was face down and you stamped on the back of her head twice, you then kept her in the house for half-an-hour,” the judge said. “The poor woman had to drive herself to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with a fractured eye socket.”

The judge said the complainant had at the time gone back to Taylor.

“Victims of domestic violence often feel ambivalent towards their domestic attacker,” the judge added. “She no doubt loved you but that doesn’t mitigate what you did – it is merely an indication of the impossible position she found herself in.”