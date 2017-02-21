Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after he groomed a vulnerable schoolgirl into becoming infatuated with him before sending her out to work as a prostitute in Huddersfield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Manzoor Hassan was already having sex regularly with the teenager who was only 14 when he began “pimping” her to other men.

Jailing him for a total of seven and a half years today Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said she was probably only 13 when “it was her great misfortune” to first become involved with Hassan.

He was aware of her age from the start but she fell under his control because she became besotted with him when he paid her attention and gave her drink and drugs.

He then told her they would need money so they could go away together and by doing that manipulated her into working as a prostitute to earn it.

The judge told him: “She became sexualised at a very early age, not just by you but by what you did made her do on the streets of Huddersfield.”

Police investigated Hassan’s behaviour in 2004 but the girl would not make any complaint about him.

It was only in 2014 years later as an adult that she revealed what had gone on in her childhood and Hassan was arrested and charged.

Hassan, 36, of Bland Street, Lockwood, admitted two charges of indecent assault, procuring a girl to become a prostitute and living on the earnings of prostitution between July 2003 and January 2004.

Michael Morley, prosecuting, said the girl was vulnerable when she met Hassan because she was already truanting from school, drinking and using cannabis.

They began having sex and he would tell her he loved her “grooming her for worse to come.”

He encouraged her to go the Alder Street area as prostitute and on her first night she had two clients but subsequently would have as many as five.

The complainant said in her victim impact statement at the time she was blind “to the dreadful things he made me do.”

She added: “This man has stripped me of my childhood.”

Gillian Batts, representing Hassan, said although he had offended since for a variety of offences including burglary and theft there were no other sexual offences.

At the time he was addicted to Class A drugs and sadly “was using her to fund that addiction.”

He had since been referred for psychiatric treatment and attempted to take his own life.