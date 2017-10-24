Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN ANGRY man kicked a police officer in the eye and damaged his car after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Drunk Andrew Sykes was minding his own business when he was “manhandled” by four officers, his solicitor told Kirklees magistrates.

He was passing an inebriated woman who had called police after being assaulted on Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, in the early hours of April 9.

Paul Blanchard, representing the 39-year-old, said: “He was minding his own business on the street when this intoxicated female pointed her finger at somebody walking past.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Mr Sykes had nothing to do with what was going on and he was less than content.”

Magistrates were told that while Sykes had nothing to do with the assault, police then discovered that there was a warrant out for his arrest for breaching his community order.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said: “Sykes was stopped and as they took his details they became aware that there was a warrant outstanding for this court.

“The defendant became aggressive and struggled as he was put into the back of a police car.

“He kicked the back of the head rest, causing it damage.

“Sykes, who was wearing trainers, then kicked out with his leg and an officer was caught in his right eye.”

Due to Sykes’ behaviour, a police van was requested and he was removed from the car and placed into the vehicle.

He was aggressive throughout his journey to hospital, which he was taken to after claiming that he had taken an overdose.

Sykes had breached his community order by tampering with his electronic curfew monitoring device and going missing for three days during his curfew hours.

He pleaded guilty to charges of failing to comply with the order as well as assaulting a police constable acting in the execution of his duty and criminal damage to a West Yorkshire Police vehicle.

Mr Blanchard told magistrates that his client was upset after being accused of assault.

He explained that “he was then manhandled by police” and reacted after drinking and taking a significant amount of medication.

He said Sykes, also of Foxroyd Lane, breached his curfew because of other individuals who took advantage of him.

Mr Blanchard explained: “Two years ago there was a significant incident which resulted in him suffering from brain trauma.

“He’s frequented by a number of individuals who read like a list of who’s who of my previous clients who take advantage of his vulnerabilities and take medication from him and somebody else has tampered with his tag.

“He’s an individual who struggles to exist and has his own problems.”

Magistrates sentenced Sykes, who appeared in custody, to eight weeks in jail, but suspended this term for 12 months.

He must still pay £115 victim surcharge.