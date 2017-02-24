Scene of accident in Halifax Road

A 41-year-old man was knocked down by a bus on Halifax Road, Dewsbury, tonight (Friday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the accident happened at 6.07pm near The Butchers Arms pub and the Al Murad tile shop.

She said: “A blue single decker bus has collided with a pedestrian. He suffered minor injuries but there’s no mention of him being take to hospital.

“The road was blocked for more than an hour.”

Metro, the West Yorkshire transport organisation, tweeted that there had been very slow traffic in the Dewsbury Gate and Staincliffe Hall Road area.

An eyewitness said: “The bus looked as if it was turning left on to Halifax Road from Staincliffe Hall Road.

“The traffic is backed up all the way back past the hospital.”