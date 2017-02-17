Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was knocked unconscious during a nasty attack in a Huddersfield town centre pub.

The victim Daniel Brearley woke up in hospital with a gash to the back of his head that needed stitches.

His attacker Charlie Walker pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It was the second time that the 25-year-old had launched a random attack on a stranger in the town.

He previously received a suspended jail term for assaulting a man in the street after mocking his southern accent.

Kirklees magistrates heard that on December 16 Mr Brearley had been drinking at the Olde Hatte pub on Trinity Street.

He’d drunk around eight pints during the course of the evening and had no recollection of the assault.

However, at 10pm the emergency services received a call from a witnesses who reported that he was unconscious inside the pub and bleeding from a wound to his head.

Police arrived and caught Walker, of Broomfield Road in Marsh, as he walked away up the street, matching the description as wearing a high visibility jacket.

When quizzed he initially claimed: “He hit me so I hit him back. It was self-defence, simple.”

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “Mr Brearley was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary where he regained consciousness.

“He had a three centimetre cut to the back of his head which needed stitches but these were declined and the wound was closed with steri strips.”

CCTV footage showed Mr Brearley talking with Walker by the bar.

Mr Astin said: “Without warning he (Walker) headbutted him in the face, knocking him backwards onto the floor.

“The defendant was then pulled away but is then seen to walk back and kick Mr Brearley once to the side of his body while he was unconscious on the floor.”

In May 2012 Walker received a suspended sentence for ABH during another town centre attack in which his victim was knocked to the ground and kicked and punched as he curled up into a ball to try and defend himself.

Mark Mangano, mitigating, said that Walker feared that he was going to be attacked by Mr Brearley and lost his temper.

Magistrates committed the glazer’s case to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on March 9.

They told him the offence was seriously as he had rendered his victim unconscious and used his head and shod foot as weapons.