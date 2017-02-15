Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered a knife wound which went right through his body during a confrontation with his girlfriend’s former partner, a court heard.

The victim Shaun Daw was staying the night at the home of Fleur Bruszniewski’s parents in Arthur Street, Golcar on November 2 when Denholme Morgan started banging on the door about midnight.

Mark Brookes prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday) she went down to tell him to go away, but when she opened the door Morgan pushed past her and rushed upstairs.

He went into the bedroom and was aggressive towards Mr Daw. There was a scuffle until Miss Bruszniewski got in between them again telling Morgan to get out.

He ran downstairs but only after saying he was going for a knife which he grabbed in the kitchen. Mr Daw had run outside to his car and picked up a spanner and Mr Brookes said Morgan then followed him and they faced up to each other.

Mr Daw dropped the spanner and grabbed at Morgan’s arms as they came together and both went down. When he stood up he noticed he was bleeding from his stomach, the knife had gone right through and out his back.

It was feared the injuries were life threatening but it was discovered that fortunately the knife had missed all vital organs, he had however been left with a 12 inch scar as a result of the “intrusive surgery”.

In July 2015 Morgan received an eight month prison sentence suspended for 18 months for two assaults and had completed anger management and victim awareness courses as part of his sentence.

Ben Campbell representing Morgan told the court he realised he had not put those into practise. He deeply regretted events and wanted to apologise to both complainants.

He was in a relationship with Fleur Bruszniewski for years and “on the night we are dealing with he allowed matters of the heart and inflamed passions to act on him contrary to what he had learned on the courses.”

Morgan, 22 of Lord Street, Slaithwaite admitted grievous bodily harm to Mr Daw and common assault on Miss Bruszniewski during the suspended sentence and was jailed for a total of 35 months.

Judge Neil Clark said he accepted there was good in Morgan but he had deliberately picked up a knife “there was a scuffle and whatever happened he fell down, as did you and you penetrated him with the knife running right through from front to back.”