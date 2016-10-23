A man was taken to hospital with a cut to the back of his head after an alleged assault outside a Lindley pub.

Police were called to the Lindley Tap – formerly The Saddle – in Lidget Street at 4.15pm on Sunday to reports a man had been attacked.

A man was found with a head injury – not believed to be life-threatening – and was taken to hospital.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and remained in custody at Huddersfield Police Station.

Police tape was placed outside the pub while forensic examination of the scene took place.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police appealed for anyone with information to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting log number 1161 of October 23 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.