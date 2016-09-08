A man who made a gun-like gesture to a former work colleague was upset after losing his job, a court heard.

Richard Crowther pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The incident happened as the 37-year-old walked past his former workplace in Grange Road, Batley, on August 4.

Prosecutor Shamaila Qureshi told the Huddersfield court: “The complainant Carl Sanderson was leaving work in his vehicle when the defendant approached and waved his arms around.

“He (Crowther) made a gesture with his hand as if he was pointing a gun at the complainant.”

The court heard that Crowther, of Field Head Gardens in Dewsbury, was drunk at the time after downing cider and a bottle of WKD.

He had been dismissed from the company in April following an allegation that he had been smoking cannabis.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: “He walked past this establishment, had a lot to drink and accepts some of this behaviour.

“He’s said he had no axe to grind with the person in the car.”

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Crowther £150.

He told him: “You said you had no problem with this individual but clearly you were harbouring a grudge against the business itself.

“It was a moment of madness from you but it was stupid.”

Crowther also has to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.