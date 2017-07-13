Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was threatened with a knife by a masked gang in Paddock who forced him to hand over cash.

The victim, a 24-year-old man was walking near Heaton Gardens on Saturday ( July 8), shortly after 12.45pm, when he was approached by a group of men.

One of the men is believed to have been armed with a knife.

They forced the victim to hand over cash and then fled.

Pc Holly Crawford, of Kirklees CID, said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at around this time and who may have seen the suspects, or who may have any information about the incident to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pc Crawford at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170314690.