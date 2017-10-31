Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man sent his ex a naked picture of herself after they split up - then threatened to post more explicit images of her online.

Nathan Paterson pleaded guilty to harassing his former partner after their relationship came to an end.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the 24-year-old did upload a picture showing her genitals onto a private chat group but claimed that he did this accidentally.

The Huddersfield court was told that the harassment happened between May 19 and 22 shortly after the couple split up.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said they had an argument about her going out while Paterson stayed at home.

He then began to contact her, leaving a number of messages on her phone which she ignored.

Then later on May 20 she noticed that he had sent her a naked photo showing her genitals.

With the picture came an unpleasant message about the size of her private parts, Mrs Seddon said.

She told the Huddersfield court: “That message ended up on a group chat site and was seen by two of their mutual friends.”

This was reported to police then the following day Paterson, of West View in Elland, sent his ex another abusive message.

Mrs Seddon said: “The defendant commented on her figure and body and made some offensive comments towards her.

“He told her: “You’ve got 10 seconds or every photo and video goes up on Facebook.”

Paterson was originally charged with disclosing private sexual photographs without consent of the person who appeared in them to cause them distress.

This was replaced with a charge of harassment after Paterson said that he didn’t intend for the images to be seen and to cause his ex distress.

Sam Jackson, mitigating, said the complainant didn’t wish for the proceedings against his client to continue.

He added: “He accepts that the content of the messages he sent her along with the single photograph constitutes harassment of her.”

District Judge Michael Fanning told the painter and decorator that the offence was “quite unpleasant.”

He said: “I accept your basis that the picture was released with the comment accidentally.

“You caused the complainant harassment and no doubt a great deal of anxiety and embarrassment.”

Judge Fanning didn’t order Paterson to pay compensation because he “couldn’t monetise the upset you caused.”

He did sentence him to a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Paterson will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.