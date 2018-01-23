Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crook who left a mountain of tyres dumped at a site in Kirklees has been ordered to pay back to his community.

Stewart William Eatwell was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work after admitting running an illegal tyre recycling business in Cleckheaton.

The 50-year-old, from Morley, was the director of Legacy Tyre Recycling Ltd, collecting used tyres and leaving them at the site on Rawfolds Way.

But checks from the Environment Agency and West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service found he had no environmental permit, nor had he put any fire prevention plans in place.

Eatwell claimed in early 2016 he was scaling back the operation, but a further visit found he had since amounted some 300 more tyres.

In March that year, inspectors found the site to be closed and locked up and a legal notice was served for him to removed the mountain of tyres by May, but they were still there at the time of the deadline.

The company was liquidated in June 2016, and the site’s landlord had to pay £5,000 for the removal of the waste using money from the tenant’s bond.

Eatwell, of Harrop Grove, was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week after admitting to running the botched operation without an environmental permit.

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs.