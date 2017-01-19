Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN broke the dividing screen in a taxi after a row over his fare.

Adam Tomlinson, 38, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that the row broke out after driver, Mohammed Naeem, picked up Tomlinson and a friend and asked for the £13.80 fare up-front.

They asked to be taken to a cash machine before 38-year-old Tomlinson became aggressive as they reached Leeds Road in Huddersfield.

Sarah Marsh, prosecuting, said: “He was abusive towards the taxi driver and ultimately refused to pay.

“Mr Naeem said he wasn’t going to take them to the destination and began to drive to the nearest police station.

“The defendant made threats through the dividing screen, swearing and punching it and causing it to break.”

Tomlinson’s solicitor explained that he was drunk and became agitated after the cabbie locked the car doors following their disagreement over the cash.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Tomlinson, of Princess Street in Heckmondwike: “It’s a mystery as to why you behaved in his particular way.

“Taxi drivers put up with these type of situations and it must not have been pleasant for the person working in that situation.”

Tomlinson was fined £220 and ordered to pay £300 compensation to Mr Naeem.

He has to pay £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge and the £13.80 unpaid fare.