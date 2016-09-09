A man arrested over an alleged rape in Huddersfield town centre has been released on bail.

An alleyway leading to Queen Tap Yard was sealed off for most of Thursday while part of the Imperial Arcade was also taped off.

A woman aged 20 claimed she had been attacked at just after 5am and a 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape.

On Friday a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are continuing into this incident and the suspect has been bailed.”

Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen what happened or seen anything suspicious in the area at that time to contact them on 101 quoting log 191 of Thursday September 8.

