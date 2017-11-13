Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been released without charge after a crash on the M62 that left a young woman in hospital.

The 32-year-old man from Greater Manchester had been arrested in connection with the smash that happened at around 7pm on Saturday.

A silver Audi A4 travelling eastbound between junction 24 at Ainley Top and junction 25 towards Brighouse collided with a barrier near to the hard shoulder, before coming to rest on a grass verge.

It came within a few feet of careering down a banking towards the Elland bypass and a man in the car managed to get himself out.

A 26-year-old woman, also from Greater Manchester, was treated by paramedics before being taken to Leeds General Infirmary. She is being treated for serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two other vehicles were damaged as a result of the smash but no-one else was hurt.

The carriageway was closed while crash investigation experts examined the scene and was re-opened shortly after midnight.

Anyone who may have been driving along the M62 and saw the Audi before the crash or saw it happen should contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team West via 101, quoting 13170528105.