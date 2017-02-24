Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a double stabbing are continuing to question a man today (Friday).

The 41-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in custody this morning.

The incident in Dalton left two women seriously ill in hospital.

The victims, aged 25 and 42, were injured at an address on Greenlea Court in the early hours of yesterday and are in serious but stable conditions at Leeds General Infirmary.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, described the incident as a “serious assault” resulting in both women sustaining “significant injuries”, adding “the consequences could have been much worse.”

The assault has been described as an “isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.