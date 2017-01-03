Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man remains in a “serious” condition in hospital after an alleged attack at a Birkby flat.

Police said the 35-year-old man was found bleeding heavily in a ground-floor flat in St John’s Road at 4.20pm on New Year’s Day.

The man was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary and underwent surgery.

He had suffered head injuries and was said to have “life-threatening” injuries.

A spokesman for Kirklees CID said the man, who has not been named, remained in a “serious” condition.

West Yorkshire Police said a man and a woman, both aged 46, were arrested at the flat.

Two more people later walked into Dewsbury Police Station. A man aged 45 and a 46-year-old woman were arrested.

The man who was hurt was understood to be Hungarian. Monika Tomczyk, who lives in a flat above, said the landlord had called to tell her what had happened.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

She said the neighbour could speak English but she only knew him slightly as he had only lived there a few months.

Another neighbour described him as a “nice chap” who worked as a window fitter.

Det Insp Mark Colman, of Kirklees CID, said the four people remained in police custody.

He issued a new appeal for anyone with information to contact Kirklees CID on 101.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.