A man had to be rescued by firefighters after setting fire to some curtains in his basement and then being unable to get out, a court heard.

Robert Lockwood telephoned the emergency services saying he was trapped at the terraced address in Lower Fitzwilliam Street near Huddersfield town centre because there was no handle on the cellar side of the door, Tamara Pawson prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court.

When officers wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises they found him at the top of the basement steps and helped him out.

The fire which he had started by setting light to a pair of curtains was quickly extinguished but there was smoke damage and Lockwood was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for assessment.

When he was released and interviewed Lockwood initially denied starting the fire but later admitted he had done so in the basement because it was stone and could not spread to carpets. The incident happened late on March 7 this year.

Adam Birkby, representing Lockwood, said fortunately it was a very modest fire which was quickly put out and caused minimal damage.

He said Lockwood had some mental health problems and argued an immediate jail sentence was not necessary.

He added: “This case is now a very different kettle of fish from the original arson charge when he was accused of endangering life.”

Lockwood, 44, denied arson endangering life and admitted arson which was accepted at an earlier hearing. He was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said Lockwood had convictions for criminal damage on his record but nothing for arson and his last conviction was 2008.

He told Lockwood: “You set fire to curtains in the cellar. Quite why you were setting fire to them is obscure but there has been a decision of the Crown Prosecution Service to accept a plea to simple arson. That is still a serious case. There is something inherently dangerous in setting fire in a building.”

But he said a pre-sentence and psychiatric report indicated he could be dealt with without an immediate sentence of imprisonment.