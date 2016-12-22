Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was robbed in Dewsbury town centre after thugs took his hat then demanded he hand over cash.

The two suspects, who told the 42-year-old victim they had a knife, struck on the junction between Daisy Hill and Wellington Street.

Police issued an appeal on Thursday for any information to track down the two men, who have been described as white males in tracksuits aged 18 to 19 years old.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning between 12.20am and 12.50am when the victim was walking back from a shop.

The victim handed over some change before the suspects fled.

Det Con Divek Singh Ubhi, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was an awful incident which left the victim shaken but thankfully with no injuries.”

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Singh Ubhi via 101.

