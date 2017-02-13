Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was robbed at knifepoint in Lockwood as he arrived home from work, detectives have said.

The 50-year-old was getting out of his car on Northfield Grove shortly before midnight on Friday when he was approached by two men in balaclavas.

The men were wielding a knife and made demands for cash.

Detectives said the victim tried to run and raise the alarm before he was grabbed by one of the men. His car keys were snatched and the robbers fled.

The first suspect is described as black, aged between 16 and 25, 5ft 8in tall and slim.

The second suspect was the same height and build, and described as black or possibly Asian.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Det Con Coates, at Kirklees CID, via 101 quoting reference 13170065709.

