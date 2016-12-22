Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Bradley.

The 28-year-old victim was walking at the top of Bradford Road when he saw three youths nearby.

He turned right into Bradley Road at the Bradley Bar roundabout and was approached by the three men.

One of them brandished a knife and threatened him, demanding cash. The robbers took some money and fled down Bradley Road.

The robbery happened on Monday, December 19 at 9.45pm.

The main suspect is described as a white, aged between 14-18 years old, 5ft 6in tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a black scarf covering his face, with only his eyes visible, black jogging bottoms, a black hooded waterproof coat with the hood up and black fabric gloves. He spoke with a local accent.

The other two suspects were also white and 14-18 years old. One was slim and the other of heavy build. Both were around 5ft 6in tall and wearing black hooded tops.

Det Con Simon Thomas, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who was thankfully left unharmed but shaken up.

“We are continuing our investigations into this robbery and appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward to assist us.”

Anyone with information should ring 101 quoting crime reference 13160744636 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

