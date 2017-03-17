Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist was carjacked and robbed of his vehicle by thugs who smashed their way through the windscreen with a stone.

The man had returned to his vehicle parked on Bradford Road in Dewsbury last night (Thursday) at 6.30pm when the two robbers approached.

West Yorkshire Police said the two smashed the windscreen with a large stone and pulled the victim out before driving off in the black VW Golf.

Luckily the victim was uninjured, although police say he was left terrified by the robbery.

One of the suspects was described as an asian male in his 50s, while the other was described as a black male in his 30s.

Sgt Dale Sawdon of Kirklees CID said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim, who was thankfully unhurt. I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area on Thursday evening who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or who may have witnessed the incident itself, to come forward to the police.”

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Sawdon via 101, quoting crime reference 13170121707, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.