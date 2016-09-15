Man back in prison for racist offence within months of release

A man jailed for dangerous driving has been sent back to prison - just months after his release.

Vijard Hussain, 26, was sent to custody last November after leading police on a chase through residential streets.

Hussain reached speeds of 60mph as he raced his BMW through streets in Dewsbury and Heckmondwike.

He admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a licence and was jailed for six months at Leeds Crown Court.

Hussain, of Hutton Drive in Heckmondwike , was released on post-sentence supervision in March.

However he missed a probation appointment on June 1 and then another meeting with the Lifeline drugs service on August 2.

Hussain also committed a further offence of racially-aggravated threatening behaviour, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him that he had made no effort to comply with his order and jailed him for 14 days.