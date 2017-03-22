Louise Cooper at the scene of baseball attack in Dewsbury

A gang thought to be armed with baseball bats left a man seriously injured after an attack in Dewsbury town centre this morning.

Police, including armed officers, attended this scene on Wellington Street at around 10am to reports that a man had been pulled from a car and attacked by masked men.

Witnesses said the attackers had used baseball bats to smash the victims legs and knees.

(Photo: Ash Milnes)

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

They are now hunting three suspects who fled the scene in a grey car.

One witness said: “It was awful. I only saw a bit of it. Two masked men hitting one man on the floor with weapons then one car sped off.

“Then they hit him more, then they got in their car and sped off as well. It’s not good when there is other people around and children.”

(Photo: Ash Milnes)

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Police were called to a violent assault in Dewsbury town centre this morning.

“The incident happened around 10am on Wellington Street in Dewsbury when a male was attacked by a group of men with weapons. The suspects fled the scene in a grey car.

“Police and ambulance attended. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Pinderfields Hospital.”