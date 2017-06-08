Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is seriously ill after a crash in South Crosland.

Two vehicles were involved in the smash on Midway at 3.30pm today.

The badly hurt man was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. The victim is believed to be around 80 years old.

(Photo: HashtagMeltham/Twitter)

The road was closed while accident investigation experts worked at the scene.

There were reports on social media that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed near the scene.

Local people said the incident happened near to the top of Church Lane. One witness said she saw the air ambulance lifting from the scene.

Kirklees Rural Police tweeted at around 8.45pm that the road had re-opened.